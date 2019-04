(This article appeared in the April 3rd issue of Sports Weekly​)

Cheers, baseball fans! The season is here.

No, not the regular season. That began two weeks ago in Japan. After the first week of real games, we’ve moved on to overreaction season. Every year, fantasy owners—many of them in desperate need to replace injured players—will go overboard to jump on the bandwagon of players who may have just enjoyed their best week of the season.

That’s why we have our annual Tuffy Awards—to pay tribute to the little-known players who start the baseball season ridiculously hot, get fantasy owners overly excited to add them to their rosters and, ultimately, let everyone down by returning to their near-replacement level of production.

The inspiration for the award did just that 25 years ago. On Opening Day in 1994, unheralded Chicago Cubs outfielder Karl “Tuffy” Rhodes hit three home runs off Dwight Gooden and etched his name in baseball history. Fantasy owners who grabbed Rhodes off the waiver wire were rewarded with a grand total of five home runs and a .234 average the rest of the season.

So, who will join the likes of such legendary fast starters as Emilio Bonifacio, Casey McGehee, Mark Canha, Geovany Soto, and last year’s Tuffy Award winner, Matt Davidson? Not so fast. Patience is important as we separate the facts from the flukes...

Non-Tuffys

While these awards mostly call attention to overinflated expectations based on one-week samples, there’s also an opportunity to identify a few under-the-radar players who just might be worth an early investment:

SP Eric Lauer, San Diego Padres. Overshadowed by talented rookie Chris Paddack (who made the successful jump from Class AA to the majors by allowing one run in five innings in his Padres debut), Lauer was the one who got the ball on Opening Day. Although he didn’t dominate hitters the way Paddack did, the 23-year-old tossed six shutout innings against the San Francisco Giants and picked up the win. The reason we can’t dismiss Lauer’s performance is he started doing this at the end of last season. Over his last five starts in 2018, the right-hander posted a 1.07 ERA in 25 1/3 innings. And he earned his Opening Day start by tossing 10 scoreless innings this spring.



Near-Tuffys

The differences between good teams and bad teams can be amplified in small samples. Consider: six teams finished the opening (half) week of the regular season with a collective batting average under .200. The Indians even finished with a slugging percentage under .200.

With that in mind, here are a few Tuffy contenders who should be viewed with a healthy amount of skepticism:

SP Jake Odorizzi, Minnesota Twins. Odorizzi took advantage of the inept Indians offense to tie his career high with 11 strikeouts in six innings. Only Max Scherzer and Corbin Burnes struck out more batters in their opening-week starts. The whiffs will generate excitement on the waiver wire, but that’s never really been Odorizzi’s game. Even in this strikeout-heavy environment, he’s averaged more than a strikeout per inning only once in his career—and that was in 2014.



And the Tuffy Award goes to…

SS Tim Beckham, Seattle Mariners. The top pick in the 2008 draft has shown flashes of excellence before, but only in small doses—namely two years ago when he hit .278 with 22 home runs for the Rays and Orioles. He cracked a pair of home runs off Boston Red Sox ace Chris Sale after hitting one in the season-opening Japan Series. After the first "week" of play, Beckham was hitting .435, was tied for the major league lead with eight runs scored, and was one behind the leaders in homers. However, those numbers aren’t sustainable, just like his .467 batting average on balls in play. Beckham, now 29, has had several chances to prove his value as a No. 1 overall pick, but has delivered a slash line of .255/.308/.433 in five MLB seasons. At this point in his career, he looks like a placeholder in Seattle until 24-year-old J.P. Crawford is ready to take over.

