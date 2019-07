This article first appeared in the July 17 issue of USA TODAY SportsWeekly.

The most interesting and the most chaotic part of every baseball season is the trade deadline. And Major League Baseball has thrown a new wrinkle into the mix this year with the elimination of waiver trades in August.

That means MLB teams need to make a final decision about their status as a postseason contender – and whether or not their roster is playoff-caliber – by July 31.