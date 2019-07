This article first appeared in the July 3 issue of SportsWeekly.

Major League Baseball tweaked its All-Star voting process again this year. By most accounts, the switch to a two-stage voting process ended up producing a relatively controversy-free group of starters for the American and National Leagues for the July 9 game in Cleveland.

But that doesn’t mean we can’t have a few quibbles with the results. While the fan voting seems to be weighted heavily on what players have done over the first three months of 2019, we prefer to focus on those who have proved themselves over a full season’s worth of games.

So, let's combine stats from July 1, 2018, to June 30, 2019, to make a case for the most deserving All-Stars. (Players are listed at their primary position in 2019. Our picks for AL and NL starters are in bold.)

CATCHER BA CATCHER HR CATCHER RBI Ramos, Wilson .293 Grandal, Yasmani 31 Molina, Yadier 77 Narvaez, Omar .290 Sanchez, Gary 27 Realmuto, Jacob 76 Garver, Mitch* .284 Contreras, Willson 21 Grandal, Yasmani 75 Diaz, Elias* .281 Realmuto, Jacob 21 Contreras, Willson 72 Alfaro, Jorge .266 Chirinos, Robinson 19 Chirinos, Robinson 70 McCann, James .265 Narvaez, Omar 19 Garver, Mitch 69 Suzuki, Kurt .262 Hedges, Austin 18 Ramos, Wilson 68 Grandal, Yasmani .261 Garver, Mitch 17 Sanchez, Gary 66 Molina, Yadier .261 Alfaro, Jorge 15 Suzuki, Kurt 57 Posey, Buster .260 Perez, Roberto 15 Lucroy, Jonathan 54 CATCHER SB CATCHER Runs Molina, Yadier 6 Realmuto, Jacob 84 Realmuto, Jacob 5 Grandal, Yasmani 72 Alfaro, Jorge 4 Narvaez, Omar 61 Barnes, Austin 4 Contreras, Willson 60 Grandal, Yasmani 4 Molina, Yadier 59 Hedges, Austin 4 Chirinos, Robinson 58 McCann, James 4 Sanchez, Gary 53 Swihart, Blake 4 Garver, Mitch 52 Vazquez, Christian 4 McCann, James 50 Cervelli, Francisco 3 Ramos, Wilson 50

Gary Sanchez has the power numbers (an AL-leading 27 home runs) and the high profile to make it seem like he has no serious competition. However, Robinson Chirinos tops Sanchez in both RBI (70 to 66) and runs scored (58 to 53) over the past full season. A sub-.240 batting average is a problem for both, which allows Omar Narvaez to steal the starting spot.

With the White Sox in 2018 and the Mariners this year, Narvaez leads all AL catchers with a .290 average and 61 runs scored. His 19 homers and 49 RBI are close enough to the leaders to give him the overall edge.

In the National League, J.T. Realmuto was the consensus No. 1 fantasy catcher this spring after joining a stacked Philadelphia Phillies lineup. He has delivered a solid half-season but hasn’t shown the power surge his change in home parks might have suggested. Yasmani Grandal leads all catchers with 31 home runs and ranks in the top three in all four counting categories.

FIRST BASE BA FIRST BASE HR FIRST BASE RBI Freeman, Freddie .307 Hoskins, Rhys 39 Freeman, Freddie 109 Murphy, Daniel .302 Muncy, Max 38 Encarnacion, Edwin 108 Voit, Luke .296 Encarnacion, Edwin 37 Muncy, Max 102 Rizzo, Anthony .292 Rizzo, Anthony 32 Rizzo, Anthony 102 Bell, Josh .291 Cron, C.J. 31 Hoskins, Rhys 101 Goldschmidt, Paul .280 Voit, Luke 31 Hosmer, Eric 93 Alonso, Peter .278 Freeman, Freddie 30 Abreu, Jose 91 Cron, C.J. .276 Goldschmidt, Paul 30 Bell, Josh 91 Flores, Wilmer .276 Abreu, Jose 29 Cron, C.J. 88 Gurriel, Yulieski .275 Bell, Josh 29 Santana, Carlos 88 FIRST BASE SB FIRST BASE Runs Bauers, Jake 7 Freeman, Freddie 105 Freeman, Freddie 7 Muncy, Max 97 Gurriel, Yulieski 6 Bell, Josh 95 Rizzo, Anthony 6 Rizzo, Anthony 93 Goldschmidt, Paul 5 Encarnacion, Edwin 92 Walker, Christian 5 Santana, Carlos 90 Belt, Brandon 4 Hoskins, Rhys 87 Hosmer, Eric 4 Goldschmidt, Paul 85 Muncy, Max 4 Hosmer, Eric 83 Murphy, Daniel 4 Voit, Luke 81

Power rules at first base, and in the AL, no one delivers power more consistently than Edwin Encarnacion. No one else in the league is close to his 37 homers or 108 RBI over the past full year, and he’s first with 92 runs scored as well. The top challenger for Encarnacion is his New York Yankees teammate Luke Voit, who leads AL first basemen with a .296 average to go along with 31 homers, 83 RBI and 81 runs scored.

While the competition has been fierce in recent years, the gap between Freddie Freeman and the rest of the NL first basemen now seems to be getting wider. He leads in batting average (.307), RBI (109) and runs scored (105), while also hitting 30 homers and tying for the lead with seven steals. The NL runner-up isn’t Anthony Rizzo or Paul Goldschmidt, but Max Muncy (38 HRs, 102 RBI, 97 runs).

SECOND BASE BA SECOND BASE HR SECOND BASE RBI McNeil, Jeff .339 Moustakas, Mike 35 LeMahieu, DJ 93 LeMahieu, DJ .312 Marte, Ketel 28 Moustakas, Mike 91 Merrifield, Whit .309 Schoop, Jonathan 26 Odor, Rougned 81 Wendle, Joey .299 Odor, Rougned 24 Marte, Ketel 80 Marte, Ketel .296 Dietrich, Derek 23 Merrifield, Whit 78 Zobrist, Ben .294 Dozier, Brian 22 Schoop, Jonathan 74 La Stella, Tommy .294 Profar, Jurickson 22 Profar, Jurickson 73 Diaz, Aledmys .280 Lowe, Brandon 21 Kipnis, Jason 72 Frazier, Adam .274 Albies, Ozzie 20 Lowe, Brandon 72 Cano, Robinson .272 Hernandez, Enrique 20 3 with 70 SECOND BASE SB SECOND BASE Runs Merrifield, Whit 40 Merrifield, Whit 115 Villar, Jonathan 40 LeMahieu, DJ 110 Gordon, Dee 23 Albies, Ozzie 92 Wong, Kolten 19 Odor, Rougned 86 Odor, Rougned 16 Villar, Jonathan 86 Peraza, Jose 14 Marte, Ketel 85 Albies, Ozzie 13 Moustakas, Mike 80 Hernandez, Cesar 12 Hernandez, Cesar 75 Kinsler, Ian 11 McNeil, Jeff 72 Wendle, Joe 11 Schoop, Jonathan 69

Jose Altuve’s injury woes have opened the door for a new standard-bearer among AL second basemen. Although he’s been playing more outfield lately, Whit Merrifield is an easy choice as the league leader in runs scored (115) and stolen bases (40), as well as the runner-up in batting average (.309). Despite hitting primarily in the leadoff spot, Merrifield still ranks in the AL’s top three with 78 RBI.

The fans’ All-Star starter, DJ LeMahieu, is a close second, ranking just ahead of Merrifield in batting average and just behind him in runs scored, while leading all second basemen with 93 RBI.

Already selected by the fans as the NL starter, Ketel Marte has stats that back it up. His .296 average is second in the league to Jeff McNeil’s .339. His 80 RBI trail only Mike Moustakas’ 91. His 85 runs are just behind Ozzie Albies’ 92.

That kind of well-rounded production is enough to give him the edge over Moustakas and his position-leading 35 homers.

THIRD BASE BA THIRD BASE HR THIRD BASE RBI Turner, Justin .319 Arenado, Nolan 38 Arenado, Nolan 118 Rendon, Anthony .316 Bregman, Alex 37 Rendon, Anthony 115 Arenado, Nolan .304 Machado, Manny 37 Machado, Manny 106 Diaz, Yandy .293 Chapman, Matt 35 Bregman, Alex 102 Devers, Rafael .290 Suarez, Eugenio 35 Escobar, Eduardo 99 Andujar, Miguel .287 Rendon, Anthony 32 Chapman, Matt 94 Chapman, Matt .285 Carpenter, Matt 31 Suarez, Eugenio 92 Machado, Manny .282 Escobar, Eduardo 29 Ramirez, Jose 82 Escobar, Eduardo .281 Nunez, Renato 25 Cabrera, Asdrubal 74 Bregman, Alex .281 Franco/Shaw 24 Carpenter/Moran 73 THIRD BASE SB THIRD BASE Runs Ramirez, Jose 38 Rendon, Anthony 117 Machado, Manny 12 Chapman, Matt 117 Carpenter, Matt 10 Arenado, Nolan 110 Moncada, Yoan 9 Bregman, Alex 108 Devers, Rafael 8 Carpenter, Matt 107 Nunez, Eduardo 8 Machado, Manny 95 Fletcher, David 7 Escobar, Eduardo 94 Bote, David 6 Turner, Justin 90 Bregman, Alex 6 Ramirez, Jose 86 3 with 5 Bryant/Devers 82

Over the past full season, only one AL third baseman has accumulated at least 100 runs scored and 100 RBI: Alex Bregman. With Jose Ramirez enduring a season-long hitting slump and Manny Machado and Eduardo Escobar moving to the NL, Bregman is an easy selection. His league-leading 37 homers are just icing on the cake.

Don’t forget about Oakland’s Matt Chapman, though. He leads the AL with 117 runs scored, in addition to hitting 35 homers and driving in 94 runs.

In the NL, the Rockies’ Nolan Arenado is still king of the mountain. He tops everyone at the position with 38 homers and 118 RBI and ranks third in batting average at .304.

However, Anthony Rendon is gaining ground. The first-time All-Star this season has a higher batting average (.316) than Arenado, is right behind him in RBI (115) and is tied with Chapman for the most runs scored at the position over the past full season.

SHORTSTOP BA SHORTSTOP HR SHORTSTOP RBI Polanco, Jorge .305 Story, Trevor 38 Bogaerts, Xander 116 Story, Trevor .302 Baez, Javier 38 Baez, Javier 108 Bogaerts, Xander .299 Lindor, Francisco 30 Story, Trevor 98 Baez, Javier .289 Torres, Gleyber 29 DeJong, Paul 85 Andrus, Elvis .281 Bogaerts, Xander 27 Torres, Gleyber 85 Iglesias, Jose .280 DeJong, Paul 24 Polanco, Jorge 81 Torres, Gleyber .278 Beckham, Tim 23 Semien, Marcus 81 Mondesi, Adalberto .277 Swanson, Dansby 22 Swanson, Dansby 80 Lindor, Francisco .276 Galvis, Freddy 21 Mondesi, Adalberto 77 Simmons, Andrelton .275 Mondesi/Semien 19 Galvis, Freddy 76 SHORTSTOP SB SHORTSTOP Runs Mondesi, Adalberto 56 Story, Trevor 109 Turner, Trea 38 Baez, Javier 105 Rosario, Amed 30 Lindor, Francisco 104 Story, Trevor 29 Semien, Marcus 100 Lindor, Francisco 27 Bogaerts, Xander 99 Anderson, Tim 24 DeJong, Paul 99 Andrus, Elvis 21 Polanco, Jorge 93 Peraza, Jose 14 Turner, Trea 88 Swanson, Dansby 14 Andrus, Elvis 87 Baez, Javier 13 Rosario, Amed 83

Picking the AL’s top shortstop might be the toughest call of all. Jorge Polanco is tops in batting average at .305. Francisco Lindor is the only one to hit 30 homers. And Adalberto Mondesi has 56 stolen bases, more than twice as many as anyone else.

In the end, Xander Bogaerts’ dominance in RBI — his 116 are 31 more than runner-up Gleyber Torres — and his top-five ranking in four of the five statistical categories give him the nod.

In the NL, it’s a two-horse race between Javier Baez and Trevor Story. They’re dead even with 38 home runs apiece. Baez has a slight lead in RBI, but Story has scored more runs. Based on overall offensive numbers, Story wins in a photo finish thanks to a 13-point edge in batting average (.302 to .289) and his 29 stolen bases.

OUTFIELD BA OUTFIELD HR OUTFIELD RBI Yelich, Christian .343 Yelich, Christian 54 Yelich, Christian 139 Blackmon, Charlie .323 Renfroe, Hunter 46 Harper, Bryce 110 Bellinger, Cody .316 Acuna, Ronald 40 Martinez, J.D. 110 Martinez, J.D. .315 Gallo, Joey 40 Ozuna, Marcell 106 Brantley, Michael .312 Trout, Mike 37 Bellinger, Cody 103 Gurriel, Lourdes .307 Bellinger, Cody 36 Acuna, Ronald 101 Cabrera, Melky .304 Martinez, J.D. 36 Soto, Juan 101 Betts, Mookie .302 Blackmon, Charlie 35 Conforto, Michael 99 Dahl, David .301 Conforto, Michael 34 Gallo, Joey 94 Trout, Mike .300 Pederson, Joc 34 Renfroe, Hunter 93 Acuna, Ronald .299 Reyes, Franmil 34 Blackmon, Charlie 91 Martinez, Jose .297 Calhoun, Kole 33 Gordon, Alex 91 Pham, Tommy .297 Kepler, Max 33 Piscotty, Stephen 89 Peralta, David .295 Ozuna, Marcell 33 Peralta, David 87 Springer, George .294 Mancini/Puig 31 Trout, Mike 87 OUTFIELD SB OUTFIELD Runs Smith, Mallex 46 Betts, Mookie 131 Hamilton, Billy 35 Yelich, Christian 130 Yelich, Christian 30 Blackmon, Charlie 124 Acuna, Ronald 27 Acuna, Ronald 120 Marte, Starling 27 Harper, Bryce 106 Betts, Mookie 24 Bellinger, Cody 102 Cain, Lorenzo 24 Martinez, J.D. 102 Dyson, Jarrod 21 Kepler, Max 101 Puig, Yasiel 21 Soto, Juan 101 Kiermaier, Kevin 20 Gardner, Brett 100 Myers, Wil 20 Calhoun, Kole 99 Trout, Mike 19 Trout, Mike 98 Gore, Terrance 18 Haniger, Mitch 94 Allen, Greg 17 Conforto, Michael 93 Bellinger, Cody 17 Castellanos, Nick 92

No All-Star team is complete without Mike Trout in the outfield. A wrist injury that cost him three weeks last August kept Trout from dominating the leaderboard, but he still hit .300 with 37 homers (second in the AL to Joey Gallo’s 40), 98 runs scored and 87 RBI.

J.D. Martinez is the only AL outfielder to hit at least .300 with 35 homers, 100 RBI and 100 runs scored over the past full season.

Although his 2019 has been far below the standard he set in winning AL MVP honors last year, Mookie Betts is still hitting .302 over the past full season and he leads all outfielders with 131 runs scored.

Christian Yelich’s numbers from his MVP season in 2018 were impressive. But, as crazy as it sounds, his numbers over the past calendar year have been even better.

The Brewers’ outfielder leads the majors in batting average (.343), home runs (54) and RBI (139) and it’s not even particularly close in any of those categories. And just to round things out, he leads the NL in runs scored (130) and ranks first among NL outfielders in stolen bases (30).

Cody Bellinger is doing his best to keep pace with Yelich, ranking third overall in batting average (.316), hitting 36 homers and joining Yelich with at least 100 runs and 100 RBI.

A third member of that club, Ronald Acuna Jr., snags the last NL outfield spot. He’s among the outfield leaders in all five fantasy categories, including third in homers with 40 and tied for fourth in steals with 27.

(Washington’s Juan Soto is the NL’s fourth 100/100 club member, but with only 28 home runs, his position is “left out.”)

PITCHER ERA PITCHER WHIP PITCHER Wins Ryu, Hyun-Jin 1.85 Verlander, Justin 0.87 Verlander, Justin 17 Chavez, Jesse 2.40 Buehler, Walker 0.94 Gibson, Kyle 16 deGrom, Jacob 2.41 deGrom, Jacob 0.95 Giolito, Lucas 16 Castillo, Luis 2.55 Sale, Chris 0.96 Greinke, Zack 16 Scherzer, Max 2.72 Ryu, Hyun-Jin 0.96 Hendricks, Kyle 16 Buehler, Walker 2.82 Scherzer, Max 0.99 Marquez, German 16 Minor, Mike 2.88 Greinke, Zack 0.99 Scherzer, Max 16 Williams, Trevor 2.92 Kershaw, Clayton 1.02 Snell, Blake 16 Verlander, Justin 2.93 Hill, Rich 1.03 Wheeler, Zack 16 Kershaw, Clayton 2.93 Chavez, Jesse 1.08 Yarbrough, Ryan 16 Bauer, Trevor 2.94 Chirinos, Yonny 1.08 Bieber, Shane 15 Greinke, Zack 2.95 Castillo, Luis 1.09 Fiers, Mike 15 Hill, Rich 2.95 Price, David 1.09 Kershaw, Clayton 15 Taillon, Jameson 2.97 Boyd, Matt 1.09 Lester, Jon 15 Hendricks, Kyle 3.04 Snell, Blake 1.09 Lynn/Mikolas 15 PITCHER Strikeouts PITCHER Saves Scherzer, Max 305 Diaz, Edwin 43 Verlander, Justin 293 Jansen, Kenley 40 Cole, Gerrit 286 Vazquez, Felipe 40 deGrom, Jacob 263 Yates, Kirby 37 Marquez, German 250 Greene, Shane 35 Ray, Robbie 243 Smith, Will 34 Nola, Aaron 227 Romo, Sergio 33 Snell, Blake 225 Treinen, Blake 33 Bieber, Shane 224 Chapman, Aroldis 32 Corbin, Patrick 223 Davis, Wade 32 Sale, Chris 221 Hand, Brad 32 Carrasco, Carlos 214 Iglesias, Raisel 29 Boyd, Matt 212 Osuna, Roberto 29 Wheeler, Zack 208 Giles, Kenneth 27 Bauer, Trevor 207 Hader, Joshua 25

From a statistical point of view, Justin Verlander and Max Scherzer are the slam-dunk choices to start the All-Star Game on the mound. Verlander leads the majors with 17 wins and a miserly 0.87 WHIP over the past full season, while Scherzer ranks first in strikeouts with 305 and fifth in ERA (2.72).

It’s a little more difficult to choose the second and third starters for each league. Mike Minor doesn’t strike many batters out (just 172), but he’s been extremely effective with a 2.88 ERA, 1.10 WHIP and 14 wins. Meanwhile, Gerrit Cole’s 286 strikeouts carry enough weight to offset a 3.31 ERA.

Hyun-Jin Ryu gets the nod for his major league-leading 1.85 ERA and stellar 0.96 WHIP. Reigning Cy Young winner Jacob deGrom rounds out the NL trio on the strength of his 263 strikeouts, 2.41 ERA and 0.95 WHIP.

Brad Hand is tied for fourth in the AL with 32 saves, but he leads the league’s closers with 101 strikeouts.

Edwin Diaz has more saves than anyone over the past year (43), but Felipe Vazquez gets the NL nod when you combine his 40 saves with 102 strikeouts and a 1.76 ERA.